Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $268.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $412.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

ALKS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,531. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

