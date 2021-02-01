Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after buying an additional 101,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

