Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Ceridian HCM also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 956,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 200,118 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

