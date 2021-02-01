Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Ceridian HCM also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. 956,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,953. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

