Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

