Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $24.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.16. 2,523,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,454. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

