Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $18.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $121.54. 3,019,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,464. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

