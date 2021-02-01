Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.46. Fidelity National Information Services also reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Shares of FIS traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.05. 84,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.