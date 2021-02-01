Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Announce $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. L Brands reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

L Brands stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,595,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,630. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in L Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in L Brands by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in L Brands by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

