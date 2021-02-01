Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $15.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.21. 452,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,090,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,621 shares of company stock worth $56,861,156. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 36.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 73.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

