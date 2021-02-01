Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. Pool posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $5.59 on Monday, hitting $359.77. 16,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.84.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

