Zacks: Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

