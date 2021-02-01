Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce sales of $341.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.50 million and the highest is $349.90 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.50. 19,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,289. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 172,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.