Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,840 shares of company stock worth $14,987,659. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

