Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,840 shares of company stock worth $14,987,659. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.