Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report $133.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.60 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $107.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $489.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.71 million, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $627.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of AVLR opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.59. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 841,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,818 shares of company stock worth $46,704,913 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.