Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 698,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

