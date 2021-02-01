Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.86. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

