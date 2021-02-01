Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.91. NCR posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

