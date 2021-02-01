Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Square reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $215.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.80, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

