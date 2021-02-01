Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post sales of $795.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. STERIS posted sales of $774.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $186.71. 9,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,368. STERIS has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

