Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aphria reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on APHA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aphria by 11.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Aphria by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APHA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 9,299,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,816,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

