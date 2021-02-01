Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post sales of $2.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $7.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Aegis lowered their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRA opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.