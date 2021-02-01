Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 19.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 164.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 275,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

