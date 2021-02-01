Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 857,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,307,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

