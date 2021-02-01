Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.44 Million

Analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $9.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 million and the highest is $10.62 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $34.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.75 million to $36.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

