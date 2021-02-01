Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings per share of $3.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 515,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,399. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $155.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

