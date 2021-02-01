Zacks: Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.