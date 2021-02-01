Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

USB opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 838,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.