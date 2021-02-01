Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.78. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $130.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

