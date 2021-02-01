Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.62.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $929.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.