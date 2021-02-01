Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

