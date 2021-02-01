Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.47 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

