Zacks Investment Research Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect reserve releases, solid fee income performance, and adverse impact of low rates and weak loan demand. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansions and strong mortgage banking business are likely to continue supporting financials. While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins, and coronavirus-induced economic downturn has hampered business activities, thereby hurting loan demand, gradual economic recovery amid vaccine breakthroughs will aid. Additionally, the company’s enhanced capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet.”

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 264,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,768,205. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.