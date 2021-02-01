Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

