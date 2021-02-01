Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) to Buy

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,428 shares of company stock worth $1,669,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 448,739 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

