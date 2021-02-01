Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to “Hold”

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $45.50.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

