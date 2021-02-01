ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ZAGG were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG during the second quarter worth $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG during the third quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZAGG by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Shares of ZAGG opened at $4.16 on Monday. ZAGG Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. ZAGG had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZAGG Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ZAGG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

ZAGG Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.