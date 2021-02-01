Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.40. 2,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $419.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

