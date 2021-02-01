Zenswap Network Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,217.97 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8,217.97 and approximately $172.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.50 or 0.00881220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.42 or 0.04384958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

