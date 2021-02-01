ZKSwap Market Cap Achieves $64.19 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 89% higher against the dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004748 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00269542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038193 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.