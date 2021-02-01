Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.54.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,784 shares of company stock worth $62,482,722. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 477.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.41 and a 200-day moving average of $387.79. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

