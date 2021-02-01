ZumCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $501,252.51 and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 241.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

