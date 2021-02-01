Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST opened at $352.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.