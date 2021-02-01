Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $41.49 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in 3M by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in 3M by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 187,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

