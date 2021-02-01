Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $72.26 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masco were worth $72,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

