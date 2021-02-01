Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $93.88 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,097,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

