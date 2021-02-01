Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 261,346 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,346 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $64,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

