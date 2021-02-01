Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Zynex has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zynex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.