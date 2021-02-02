$0.03 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 297,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 923,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BB traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 1,739,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,604,125. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

