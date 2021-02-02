-$0.10 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,641 shares of company stock valued at $595,533 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,127. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.